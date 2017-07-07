FA Cup Draw: Framlingham get home tie

Framlingham Town’s first ever foray in the Emirates FA Cup has seen them handed a home tie in the Extra Preliminary Round.

Walthamstow-based Wadham Lodge will be The Castlemen’s visitors to Badingham Road, with the tie to be played on Saturday August, 5.

Should Fram win that encounter, they will host last season’s Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division champions Mildenhall Town in the Preliminary Round two weeks later.

As for Diss Town, they have a trip to the Norfolk coast to take on higher-league Great Yarmouth Town.

Providing the Tangerines came out of that tie victorious, they will host either Walsham-le-Willows or Basildon United in the next round.

Saturday, August 5

Extra Preliminary Round

Framlingham Town v Wadham Lodge

Great Yarmouth Town v Diss Town

Saturday, August 19

Preliminary Round

Framlingham Town or Wadham Lodge v Mildenhall Town

Great Yarmouth Town or Diss Town v Walsham-le-Willows or Basildon United