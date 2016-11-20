Eye referee goes global

Female referee Mary Harmer has just returned from her first ever international football assignment.

The Eye-based official took on the role as one of the assistant referees at the UEFA Women’s Under-17 Championship, hosted in Portugal.

“The trip exceeded all of my expectations and I was very fortunate to have the opportunity to attend the tournament,” said Harmer, who is a Suffolk FA Referee Development Officer.

“I wasn’t quite sure what to expect as this was my first international trip — the experience was certainly one to savour.

“The week was filled with hard work on the pitch and making new friendships and good memories off it.

“It was an honour to represent the Football Association.”

In addition, Harmer has been shortlisted for a Women in Football Award.

She is one of three nominees in the Match Official Award category, with the winner set to be announced at BBC New Broadcasting House in London on December 6.