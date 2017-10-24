EXCLUSIVE: Canfer joins Debenham’s coaching staff

Debenham LC manager Leon Moore has appointed Ollie Canfer as his new assistant at Friends Meadow.

A long-standing back issue recently forced the 29-year-old to call time on his playing career, having turned out for the likes of Hadleigh United, AFC Sudbury and more recently Bury Town.

However, following discussions with Moore, Canfer has made a swift return to the game in a new capacity.

“We spoke over the weekend, had a meeting on Monday and both of us thought it would work,” said Moore.

“Ollie is young, ambitious and when you consider the level he has played at, he will have some invaluable experience to pass on.

“This is his first job in coaching but he has so much to offer us.”

Canfer will not be in the dugout for tonight’s Buildbase FA Vase replay against Thetford Town and will instead start his role on Saturday away at Norwich United Reserves.