Ex-boss returns to knock Diss out of the League Cup

Ross Potter returned to haunt Diss Town on Halloween as his Wroxham side won through in the League Challenge Cup.

Potter, who left Diss to take charge of Wroxham in the summer, saw his team fire in three unanswered goals at Brewers Green Lane, including one from ex-Tangerine Joe Manning.

Jason Cook’s men fared better on Saturday, though, as they picked up a 2-2 draw from their trip to Halstead Town.

Vireilio Leitao and Stephen Vincent scored for Diss, who secured a third draw of the campaign.

Diss now have two tough assignments coming up, starting with a trip to league-leading Woodbridge Town tomorrow (3pm).

That is followed by a home derby against Framlingham Town (7.45pm).

Neither of those two sides have been beaten in the league this season.