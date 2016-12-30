Ed Seaman’s Norwich City column: Revolution in the air

There is a growing feeling of revolution in the air at Norwich City, and with the club’s hierarchy determined to stand by their man, the next week could really see things come to blows.

The Boxing Day defeat at Reading, City’s eighth in ten games, has seen levels of disillusion among the Carrow Road faithful, myself included, reach a new, uncomfortable high.

‘You don’t know what you’re doing’ was the cry from the 1,500 travelling Canaries at the Madejski on Monday and quite frankly it’s growing increasingly difficult to disagree.

Alex Neil doesn’t make it easy for himself.

Poor team selection (I mean, Jonny Howson on the right?), poor substitutions (taking off Nelson Oliveira — the one in form player at the club) and woeful decision making (not picking Youssouf Mulumbu as we are about to lose him to the African Cup of Nations).

The growing level of criticism is not just being aimed at Neil, whose position becomes more and more untenable by the week, but the club’s board, who are failing to learn from their past mistakes and show the clear vision and ambition needed to see this club return to the Premier League.

Six points out of a possible 30, that’s not even relegation form, it’s utter rubbish.

Yes, the players do have to shoulder some of the blame for the results, but ultimately the buck stops with the manager.

Yet, the board continued to publicly support Neil - this week through chief executive Jez Moxey, who has said the Scot needs time to turn things around.

All of which leads to what could be an uncomfortable, yet decisive, week for the club.

One thing is for sure, if City fail to win at Brentford tomorrow (5.30pm), Monday’s visit of Derby County (3pm) could very easily turn sour.