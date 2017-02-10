Ed Seaman’s Norwich City column: Canaries have chance to lay down a marker

If there was a game to sum up Norwich City’s season so far, Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw at Wigan Athletic would be just that.

After dominating large parts of the match, a five-minute spell saw City throw away a victory.

But while you can’t dress the point up as anything other than disappointing, the team deserve credit for showing the resilience needed to find an equaliser, something that wouldn’t have happened a month ago.

Looking at the past week on the whole, it has been largely positive.

The win at Cardiff City, Norwich’s first on the road since October, was massively important.

There have also been some impressive performances, including from the returning Nelson Oliveira, who more than deserved his goal at Wigan.

It was interesting to see Alex Neil deploy two out-and-out strikers, perhaps one of the first times he has done so in his two-year tenure as manager.

In large parts it worked, however, I wouldn’t get used to it with Wes Hoolahan and Steven Naismith set to return.

I also want to praise Mitchell Dijks. I said last week I didn’t know much about the 24-year-old, but he has taken to English football like a duck to water.

Strong in the tackle, Dijks has great mobility for his stature and I think he will be exciting to watch over the coming months.

As is the nature of the beast, we move on from Tuesday’s draw and home comforts over the next week provide Neil’s side with the perfect opportunity to lay down a marker.

No disrespect to Nottingham Forest, who visit Carrow Road tomorrow (3pm), but it’s a game City really must be winning.

And three points would set us up nicely for Tuesday night’s encounter with Newcastle United, a great opportunity to show our rivals that we mean business.