Ed Seaman’s Norwich City column: Big task ahead for new boss

The size of the task facing Norwich’s new manager is abundantly clear.

Whoever it may be, Alex Neil’s successor will inherit a mentally fragile team, bereft of any confidence and void of defensive ability.

To put it in perspective, the five goals conceded over the last week takes City’s tally up to 61 — only nine short of the 70 conceded on the way to relegation in 2008/09.

On top of that, the 43 goals conceded on the road this season can only be bettered by Rotherham (58), and let’s not forget that they have already been relegated.

If defeat against Aston Villa didn’t confirm it, then Wednesday’s stunning capitulation at Huddersfield was the night City’s season officially died — although in truth the writing has been on the wall for some time.

For that reason the imminent appointment of Stuart Webber as our new sporting director cannot come soon enough. In fact, it may have already been confirmed by the time this column goes to print, as City must now waste no time in looking to build towards August.

It goes without saying the next, and perhaps most important, part of the jigsaw puzzle is a new manager.

While at this stage it is still impossible to speculate on who that may be, it would be nice to see the new man in place by the Easter weekend, giving him five games to evaluate this squad ahead of an important summer.

If a lot remains up in the air, one thing is for certain: City’s defence needs to be pulled apart and rebuilt to give the club any chance of progressing next season.

I don’t think I’m going too far in saying that there’s not one of our defensive-minded players, goalkeepers included, that I can look at and say with any real certainly that they will be at the club next season.

Moreover, following this abysmal season, there’s not too many I’d be disappointed to see leave.