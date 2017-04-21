Early goal earns Diss the points

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Diss Town 1

Woodbridge Town 0

Despite missing a number of key players, Diss came out on top during their clash with fourth-placed Woodbridge on Easter Monday.

Manager Ross Potter was without the likes of Adam Burroughs, Sam Bryant, Jason Armes, and the Appleton brothers, but his side still managed to claim the three points at Brewers Green Lane.

The only goal of the encounter arrived with just three minutes on the referee’s watch.

Teenager Harry Whayman swung in a corner towards the near post, from where attacking midfielder Ben Norton-Hugman glanced the ball into the Woodbridge net.

The visitors launched a series of attacks thereafter, but the Diss defence held firm — even through 10 minutes of second-half stoppage time — to secure the one-goal victory.

n Shaun Hunsdon was on target for The Tangerines during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Holland FC.

Victory for Diss would have seen them leapforg their hosts into fifth position, but they remain sixth with two matches left to play.

n Tomorrow, Diss will conclude their away league matches for the season at 18th-placed AFC Sudbury Reserves (3pm).

When the sides met in October, Diss were 1-0 winners thanks to a goal from midfielder Armes.

Sam Bryant and Sam Wenham will both miss the trip with season-ending injuries.