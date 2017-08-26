Driver scores again as Stillinger signs on at Debenham

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

March Town United 1

Debenham LC 1

Kieran Driver continued his good form in front of goal on Saturday, but it was not enough to inspire Debenham LC to collect all three points from their trip to March Town United.

Driver, who scored twice in the previous outing against Little Oakley, broke the deadlock in the 70th minute.

Joe Paton was the architect, crossing from the right for his team-mate to fire in from close range.

However, the away side’s lead lasted just three minutes as March’s Casey Logan unleashed a powerful shot from 20 yards out that dipped under Steve Fenner’s crossbar.

With five minutes to go, Debenham boss Mark Benterman was sent from the dugout for dissent, but his side held out for a share of the spoils.

The Hornets are without a game this weekend, with their return to action set for Tuesday at Team Bury (7.45pm).

n On the transfer front, Debenham have bolstered their attack with the arrival of Alex Stillinger from Mildenhall Town.

The American striker, who was dual registered with Thetford Town, started Mildenhall’s FA Cup tie at Framlingham Town on Saturday.