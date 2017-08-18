Driver bags two in big Debenham home win

Have your say

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Debenham LC 5

Little Oakley 0

Keiran Driver helped himself to two goals as Debenham LC eased to victory against Little Oakley on Saturday.

However, it was new signing Nathan Clarke that opened the scoring in the 25th minute.

Usually defender, Clarke played up front at the weekend and looked every inch the striker with a curling finish.

Driver’s brace came either side of the half-time interval, with Lamell Howell also getting in on the act in the 50th minute.

The former Stowmarket player left fly from outside the area and saw his effort fly into the net.

The scoring was completed in the 88th minute by James Crisell, who latched on to Brendan Heath’s through-pass to flick the ball in.

n Mark Benterman’s side, who sit sixth in the early standings, are on the road tomorrow with a trip to March Town United (3pm).

The hosting Hares are ninth, having won one of their opening four matches.

n Debenham have announced the departure of attacker Ryan Gardiner.

The frontman was unable to give up the necessary time to play and train due to work commitments.