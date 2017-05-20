Diss Under-13s waltz into Spring Cup final

Diss Town Under-13s swept into the Spring Cup Final courtesy of a 7-0 win over Sprowston.

It took only 24 seconds for Diss to open their account on Sunday, with Matthew Munnings finishing from 10 yards out.

And, within a minute, it was 2-0 when Ben Clements found the back of the net.

Kai Thurston volleyed in a third from a Munnings long throw in the fifth minute, before Sprowston had a period of possession in the middle of the half.

However, the home team scored a fourth through Joe Hilton following a well taken corner to give them a healthy lead at the break.

It took Diss a little while to make the breakthrough in the second half, but they eventually did through Clements, who scored twice to complete his hat-trick, while Hilton headed home a cross from Munnings.

n The youthful Tangie Army completed the league campaign with a 3-3 draw against Mulbarton.

Jack Glen put Diss in front, but they were pegged back before the interval by equalising goal.

A Hilton own goal gave Mulbarton the lead after the restart, yet the visitors responded through a Munnings free-kick.

Clements then put Diss in front, but they conceded late on to draw.