Diss Town Under-14s are planning to run two teams next season and as such, are currently on the lookout for new players to join the club.

The training sessions take place every Thursday at the Brewers Green Lane ground, starting at 6.30pm and lasting for an hour.

Those interested in signing for the club must be in School Years 8 and 9 come September.

For more information contact the club on youth@disstownfc.co.uk or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DissTownYouth