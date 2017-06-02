‘Diss Town are in a good place to move forward’ says new manager Bugg

New Diss Town manager Paul Bugg believes departing boss Ross Potter has laid the foundations for him to push the club forward.

The former Whitton United chief was announced as the new man in the hot seat at Brewers Green Lane last week, following the departure of Potter to higher-league Wroxham.

Tasked with taking the Tangerines back into the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, new boss Bugg says Potter has left the club in a good footing for him to take over from.

“When you look at the clubs around Suffolk and Norfolk, the facilities at Diss Town are tailor-made for a higher level of football,” Bugg said.

“In the next two or three years the definite aim is to get out of the First Division and be challenging in the Premier, and then possibly go even higher.

“What Ross has done is left great foundations for the next manager to carry it on. I didn’t know him, but I think he did a great job.

“Sixth and seventh [place finishes] in the last two years has set the foundations for me.

“I don’t know many players around the Norfolk area, but I would like to retain as many as I can from last season’s squad.

“I watched three or four of Diss’ games last season and in some of the games they have been very unlucky.

“The table doesn’t lie, they finished sixth and didn’t get promoted, but I think they’re only one or two players short.”

Bugg’s last campaign managing in the First Division was back in 2013-14, when he guided Whitton to the championship, with his title-winning side losing just three league games all season.

But the 45-year-old is expecting a much tougher test on his return to the First Division and believes the introduction of new teams such as Little Oakley and Spixworth will make the league even stronger next season.

“The First Division, in my opinion, this year is going to be as strong as it has ever been,” Bugg said.

“I’m very good friends with a number of managers in the division, and there are some really good teams who have been promoted.

“Whoever goes on to win the league I think will lose 10 games, I think it will be that competitive next season.”

n Diss Town, Debenham LC and Framlingham Town will be competing once again in a 21-team First Division next season.

The Football Association has released the Step Five and Step Six allocations for 2017-18, which has confirmed an expansion to 24 teams in the Premier Division.