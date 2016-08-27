Diss target Hambro Cup crown

Diss Golf Club captain Tony Osborn says winning the Hambro Cup this weekend would ‘mean everything’ to the club.

This Sunday will see Diss take on Bury St Edmunds in the final of this year’s Hambro Cup, which is being held at Newton Green Golf Club.

It will be the first time Diss have played in the final of the team event since the early 1980s, and Osborn is hoping they can pull off a victory which would inspire everyone at the club.

“It would mean everything to everyone at Diss,” he said. “It would inspire the whole club.

“When we won the Stenson Shield two years ago it inspired the juniors to want to play in the competitions.

“We’ve really progressed in the last three or four years as a club.

“We’ve played well in the three previous rounds and we’re very confident.

“But I’m expecting a very close game against Bury St Edmunds. There will be hardly anything in it.”

After receiving a bye in the first round, Diss enjoyed dominant home wins over Aldeburgh and Thorpeness to advance to the semi-finals.

Diss finished 10-up on Woodbridge in their semi-final at Rushmere two weeks ago to book their place in the final against Bury this weekend.

Bury have beaten Brett Vale, Southwold and Stowmarket to reach the final.

Ken Bowman steps in to replace the unavailable George Osborn this Sunday, with Paul Wright in as the reserve.

Diss Golf Club squad: D Maskell, A Moore, C Taylor, J Biggs, C Bartrum, J Driver, T Osborn (c), K Bowman, P Wright (reserve).