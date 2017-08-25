Diss suffer big defeat in front of own fans

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Diss Town 0

Swaffham Town 4

Diss Town lost their first league match of the season on Tuesday at the hands of Swaffham Town.

The Tangerines were without several first-team players due to a combination of holidays, injury and suspension — forcing manager Jason Cook to reshuffle the side that won 4-0 at Norwich United Reserves last time out.

However, such was the superiority of the visitors that it is hard to see how the result would have been any different.

It was not long before the visitors took control and Diss became increasingly penned into their own half.

Swaffham came close to opening the scoring in the 10th minute when Alex Vincent, who was to prove a thorn in the Diss side all night, hit the post with a crisp right-footed shot.

Vincent again went close before finally giving Swaffham the lead in the 20th minute.

An error from Diss skipper Jack Tipple let the Swaffham number 10 pounce and he made no mistake with the finish.

The hosts remained in the game until five minutes before the interval when they let in two further goals.

Swaffham took a short corner that the Diss defence completely failed to deal with, allowing an easy far-post header.

And moments later Joe Jackson added a third goal from close range to end the match as a contest.

Swaffham continued to dominate proceedings during the second half, though they got only one more goal to show for the pressure.

It came courtesy of Matthew Blackford, who tapped the ball in at the back post.

n Cook’s men, who are 14th in the table, will aim to return to winning ways when they welcome March Town United to Brewers Green Lane tomorrow (3pm).

Eleventh-placed March are two points better off than their hosts, but Diss have played two games less.

After losing their season-opener 3-0 to Holland FC, the Cambridgeshire side responded with a 3-0 win of their own over Downham Town, before playing out three successive 1-1 draws.