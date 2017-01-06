Diss’ promotion credentials to get a thorough test

Diss Town have the opportunity to tighten their stranglehold on the Thurlow Nunn League First Division promotion places over the next week, writes Liam Apicella.

The third-placed Tangerines travel to Woodbridge Town tomorrow, while next Saturday sees them play host to Holland FC at Brewers Green Lane (both 3pm).

As it stands, Diss have a six-point advantage over the two clubs, both of whom have games in hand.

And for Diss manager Ross Potter, who has seen his side win five matches in a row, the significance of the next two fixtures has not been lost.

“A few weeks ago we identified these two games as a big double header,” he said.

“I am looking forward to them — it is the reason you get involved with football.

“The lads are on a good run and there is a buzz about things at the moment.

“We are aware of Mark Ray (Woodbridge striker), who has got a lot of goals this season (41), but I am still confident going into it.

“The boys will give me everything and if we can tighten up on our finishing, we will be fine.”

Right-back Ashley Baxter is likely to miss both encounters because of the ankle injury he picked up against Debenham LC earlier this week.

On a more positive note, winger Sam Bryant may return from a groin injury, while long-term absentee Adam Burroughs could be back later this month.