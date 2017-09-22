Diss out to get their revenge on Fram in FA Vase tie

Two weeks ago, Framlingham Town were gearing up for a trio of Cup ties — but this weekend’s Express derby with Diss in the FA Vase is now all that remains, writes Hannah Dolman.

It is only the Castlemen’s fourth try at the competition — and second since returning to the Thurlow Nunn League First Division last season.

FIGHTERS: Diss have high hopes for a win, with more experience in the competition

They beat Waltham Forest 2-0 at home in the first qualifying round to set up the second round local derby at Diss Town on Saturday (3pm).

Diss, meanwhile, received a bye in the first round and will enter the competition at this stage.

The Brewers Green Lane side are an experienced FA Vase side, having taken home the trophy in the 1993-94 season, and regularly going far into the tournament.

But The Tangerines are coming into the fixture on the back of a 7-0 drubbing by the Badingham Road side on September 5 — a defeat which manager Jason Cook admitted had seen his side ‘outclassed’.

“We’ve got a chance now to go again and beat them — put that memory to bed and show what we can do,” he said.

“It’s a big challenge but one that we relish.”

Framlingham, on the other hand, are having a good second season in the league and currently lie in sixth, with at least two games in hand.

They are also fresh off their first ever appearance in the FA Cup, where they made it to the preliminary round.