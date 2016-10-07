Diss Otters flourish at Neate Meet

Twenty-two swimmers from Diss Otters took part in a great weekend of swimming in Bury St Edmunds at the recent West Suffolk club’s Neate Meet.

Out of a total of 160 swims, the team recorded 83 personal best times and collected 19 gold, 15 silver and 12 bronze medals.

Medal winners were Callum Blair, Dominic Boylan, Verity Boylan, Cameron Day, Lottie Gates, Thea Irvine, Ottilie Miller, Matthew Munnings, Rosie Munnings, Alise Small, Matthew Tatum and Kathryn Wood.

Matthew Munnings just missed out on the Top Boy trophy, finishing runner-up to the host club’s Myles Turner, who himself beat Olympic swimmer Gemma Lowe in a demonstration swim during Saturday’s interval.

Lowe also took part in a question and answer session followed by an autograph signing and a photo call.

The club added their thanks to Sharon and Adam, who took over coaching duties over the two days along with the parent volunteers.

Diss Otters’ next event is The Open, to be held at UEA Sportspark on October 16, followed by the National Inter Counties in Sheffield on October 23 and the Diss Club Championships at home over the weekend of October 30 to November 3.

Anyone wishing to join Diss Otters should contact head coach Jamie Rush on 07738 427735. The club has five training squads and a Pre-Otters Squad which is mainly for younger siblings of members. The main squads begin with the Bronze and progress to the Elite squad. There is also a squad for Masters.