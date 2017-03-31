Diss Hawks hold out for victory

Diss Town Hawks Under-15s ran out 3-2 winners from their weekend trip to Ipswich Rangers.

The travelling Hawks took control of the game from the off with goalkeeper Henry Ready and defenders Thomas Schram, Drew Cotton, George Hawes and Eren Karakus working well as a unit.

That allowed the more advanced players to flourish, with Jacob Ready putting Hawks one goal to the good before Oliver Hunt added a second prior to the interval.

The dominated continued in the second half as Harry Maguire scored a third goal for Hawks.

However, the scoreline was made to look closer in the dying embers when the home team converted a penalty and also scored a second goal, but Hawks held out for the victory.

n Diss Tigers Under-15s lost 3-0 to Whitton United as their 2016/17 Eastern Junior Alliance campaign came to an end.

Tigers found themselves behind to a scrappy a goal, although they did go very close to equalising through Shaun Andrews, who saw his shot from Harrison Tompkins’ pass hit the post.

Whitton went on to score a second goal 10 minutes into the second half and they fired in a third goal soon after to kill any hope of a comeback.