Diss halt losing streak with win

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Diss Town 2

Little Oakley 1

After three straight league defeats, Diss Town returned to winning ways with a victory by the odd goal in three over Little Oakley on Saturday.

Following Stephen Vincent’s blocked goalbound shot early on, the home team broke the deadlock in the 25th minute.

Nuno Nogueira — back in the side after the injury — managed to create space for himself and, from 12 yards out, he picked out the bottom corner to score his first goal for the club.

Visiting goalkeeper Luke Tynan then made two smart saves, but he could do little to prevent Diss’ Virgilio Leitao from finding the net for a ninth time this term in stoppage time.

The frontman showed good pace and power before firing home.

The hosts had plenty of chances to score a third goal in the second half, but it was Little Oakley who ended up scoring the game’s third goal in the 73rd minute.

Shaun Koussis was the scorer, curling in a free-kick from 25 yards out.

Diss captain Jack Tipple was red carded five minutes from time as the away side ramped up the pressure, yet Diss held out to collect all three points.

n The Tangerines were unable to build upon that success on Tuesday night, though, as they slipped to a 4-2 defeat at Swaffham Town.

Leitao and Charlie Lambe put Diss two goals to the good, but they went on to concede four goals in the space of 10 minutes either side of the half-time whistle.

The loss leaves Diss 13th in the league table.

n Jason Cook’s side travel to Halstead Town tomorrow (3pm) before playing host to Wroxham in the League Challenge Cup on Tuesday — a tie that will see the return of former manager Ross Potter (7.45pm).

n Diss have been drawn away to Bostik League Division One North leaders Dereham Town in the third round of the Norfolk Senior Cup.

The tie will be played on either November 14 or 21.

n Diss Town Under-18s lost 3-2 to Harford Tornadoes in the Thurlow Nunn Youth League East Division on Thursday.

Diss had been control at half-time through goals from Dan Whyman and Josh Lucraft, but they shipped three in the second half.