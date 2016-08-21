Diss golfing trio triumph on President’s Day

There was an excellent turnout for the popular annual Ladies’ President’s Day, held at Diss Golf Club earlier this month.

The competition format was Waltz and was played in fine but windy conditions .

The winning team was made up of Marianne Haines, Betty Belson and Pat Parker.

Between them, the trio were able to record a score of 61 Stableford points.

This was particularly impressive given the weather the players were forced to contend with.

n Kerry Enever and Sarah Gotts (both members of Diss Golf Club) won the final of the LGU Peugeot Coronation Foursomes competition with a score of 112.25, beating Liz Laflin and Fiona Ferrie, who scored 114.75.

The final took place recently at Ufford Park Golf Club, with 25 pairs through to the final and played over a 27-hole format.

The scores were tight at the top and the outcome was only settled when the final nine holes had been completed.

It sealed a double triumph for Diss Ladies after the recent victory by Philippa Bridges and Becky Draper in the Suffolk County Centenary Foursomes.