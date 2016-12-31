Diss eye up another derby win with visit of Hornets

After producing their best league performance of the season to win at rivals Framlingham Town, Ross Potter has challenged his Diss Town players to ‘right some wrongs’ when they host Debenham LC on Monday (3pm).

The 3-0 victory at Badingham Road, which was Fram’s first defeat in the league in front of their own supporters this term, saw Potter’s men leapfrog their hosts into the final Thurlow Nunn League First Division promotion spot.

Speaking about those three points, Potter said: “We played very well at Stowmarket in the cup, but this was our most complete performance in the league.

“We were clinical in front of goal, solid at the back and competitive in the middle of the pitch — I could not have asked for more.

“We spoke before the game about not letting this chance to get into the top three pass us by. Credit to the lads because they took it on board.

“Shaun Hunsdon will get the headlines for the two goals and rightly so, but it was a real team performance.

“The likes of Ashley Baxter, Alex Blakey and Sam Wenham — players who do not normally get the plaudits — were fantastic.”

Next up is another derby encounter, this time against a Debenham side (18th) that held Diss to a 0-0 draw when the sides met back in early September.

It was a frustrating evening for Potter’s men, who came up against an inspired goalkeeper in Steve Fenner as several good chances went begging.

“We pat ourselves on the back after beating Framlingham, but now we move on and focus on Debenham,” added the Diss chief.

“Our finishing at their place was poor, so this gives us the opportunity to right some wrongs from that night.

“We know what to expect from them — they will be tough and will work hard. And in Matt Dixon, they have a threat up front.

“But, with the greatest of respect, if we have serious promotion ambitions, this is the sort of game we need to be winning.”

A groin injury will keep Sam Bryant on the sidelines, while Callum Bray will miss out through suspension.