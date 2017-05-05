Diss’ campaign finishes on a losing note to Coggeshall

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Diss Town 0

Coggeshall Town 2

The curtain came down on another season at Brewers Green with Diss losing out to already-promoted Coggeshall on Saturday.

The visitors from Essex, who are partly bank-rolled by pop singer Olly Murs, missed a golden chance to take the lead after just 30 seconds, before Angus Mackie fizzed a shot over for the hosting Tangerines.

The breakthrough finally came six minutes before the interval courtesy of Coggeshall striker Nnamdi Nwachuku.

The frontman curled in a shot from the edge of the box that Diss goalkeeper George MacRae could only parry into the net.

Teenager Harry Whayman went close to equalising for Diss in the second half, but the outcome was eventually decided by a late Nwachuku penalty — taking his goal tally for the season to 44 in all competitions.

The result means that Diss, whose supporters voted striker Charlie Webb as the Player of the Season, finished the term in sixth position with a return of 71 points from their 40 outings.

In total, 17 points separated Ross Potter’s men from the promotion places and consequently the club is now preparing for a third straight season in the First Division of the Thurlow Nunn set-up.

n Framlingham Town, meanwhile, finished one point and a place behind Diss on what was their first season at Step Six level.

Mel Adlis’ team ended the campaign on Friday with a 2-2 draw at Braintree Town Reserves — the team directly below Framlingham.

The travelling Castlemen found themselves 2-0 up at the break courtesy of goals from Simon Poacher and Max Willett, but they were subsequently pegged back twice after the restart.

Framlingham won exactly half of their 40 league fixtures, losing 10 and drawing the other 10.

Their goal return of 82 from those matches was only bettered by the six sides that finished the campaign above them.

n Debenham LC went beyond manager Mark Benterman’s target of 50 points thanks to Saturday’s 3-2 home win at the expense of Downham Town.

The Hornets found themselves a goal behind at half-time, but within 10 minutes of the second half they were back on level terms when Ryan Gardiner turned a Paris Tuwizana cross.

Moments later the two players combined to put Debenham in front, with Tuwizana the scorer on this occasion.

A Jake Gathercole header made it 3-1 and while Downham pulled one back, Benterman’s team to held out for the three points that saw them leapfrog their opponents and finish the season in 12th position — only once have they finished higher in the last five years.