Diss angler Wilby triumphs on the Mere

Ben Wilby took the top prize at Diss Angling Club’s recent Ann Draper Open event.

Fishing at Diss Mere, Wilby won through with 23lb 9oz.

Scott Allan was second with 20lb 1oz while Guy Evans was third with 18lb 15oz.

Tuesday’s match was at Hinderclay Reed Pool saw Martin Buckingham win with 35lb,

Chris Thorndyke came second with 21lb and Colin Lea’s 20lb was enough for third.

Sunday’s match was won by Ricky Leggott with 78lb 10oz, which was 20lb clear of Dordy Wilby in second (57lb 3oz).

Tuesday’s match at Brockdish was won by Billy Crisp with 8lb 4oz.