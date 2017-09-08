Dispiriting loss does not derail coach’s ambitions

Jason Cook was disappointed following Tuesday’s 7-0 loss to Framlingham Town to say the least, but the Diss Town head coach still believes the side are a ‘top 10’ squad.

Cook arrived in the summer to a club in crisis, with only two signed-on players, and pulled a squad together at the last hour.

But conceding 10 goals in their last two matches without reply has left the new-look Tangeriens well down the Thurlow Nunn First Division table (16th) after six games.

Cook said: “It’s obviously pretty disappointing, we were outclassed.

“We started well and were pushing them. We had quite a few shots in that first 30 minutes but we didn’t put them under enough pressure and it cost us.

“Our heads dropped and the game got completely away from us. To get beaten like that at this level is poor.

“There were some harsh words spoken after the match but there’s no point dwelling on that now. We have to put that one behind us and push on.”

He said he had expected a tough season after losing close to their whole squad in the off-season and knew it was about focusing on the positives.

“We always knew it was going to be an uphill struggle this season; things didn’t start well for the club.

“But I’m proud of how we came together and are doing the best we can, and it’s still early in the season.

“I feel we’ll get stronger. Well, it certainly can’t get worse after our last games.

“At our best, I do think we have a top 10 side and I still believe we can finish in the top half of the table. And that, clearly, wasn’t our best.”

Cook felt the game against Framlingham ended in a seven-goal defeat due to poor defence.

He said his side were chaotic, particularly under the high ball, but praised the Castlemen for making the most of their chances.

“They punished us that’s for sure,” he said. “But at the same time, they shouldn’t have been able to score every time the ball was in the box.”

The manager added there were several mitigating factors for his side’s loss, such as eight first-team players being unavailable.

He hopes they will be back for Tuesday’s game against Needham Market Reserves, to help the team record a much-needed win.

“You have to be on your guard against Needham, they have their dangers, but it’s a good fixture to have after a game like that,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to it actually, the chance to push on and slay our demons.”