Derby triumph puts Fram back on the winning trail

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Debenham LC 1

Framlingham Town 4

Three first-half goals for the visitors was ultimately the difference in Saturday’s derby encounter, with the victory seeing Framlingham complete the double over their near-neighbours.

The visiting Castlemen had actually headed into the contest on a poor run of form with no win in their last five games.

In contrast, Debenham were on a six-match unbeaten streak, but the form book was flipped on its head within the opening 45 minutes.

After some early pressure, Framlingham broke the deadlock in the 15th minute when Chris Boardley volleyed home Danny Smith’s pass from outside of the area.

Their second arrived in the 37th minute as Max Willett played in marksman Smith, who strode past Debenham defender Chris Brock and beat Nathanal Einecker in the home goal at the second attempt.

Willett turned goalscorer two minutes later, turning in from close range after Einecker had failed to hold John Kerridge’s initial effort.

Debenham boss made three substitutions early in the second half and it paid dividends after 54 minutes as Paris Tuwizana beat Gary Rose from the penalty spot.

However, any hopes of a comeback were dashed soon after when — having seen his side denied a second penalty — substitute Zehnn Young let his frustration get the better of him and he was dismissed for threatening behaviour.

The numerical advantage put Framlingham back in command and they went on to score a fourth goal late on when Anthony Johnson’s head was deflected into the net.

n On Wednesday, 13th-placed Debenham were held to a 2-2 draw at bottom-of-the-table Leiston Reserves.

The Hornets are without a game tomorrow and travel to title-chasing Stowmarket Town on Monday (3pm).

Meanwhile, Framlingham (eighth) travel to AFC Sudbury Reserves tomorrow, before hosting Team Bury on Monday (both 3pm).

n Diss Town bounced back from their midweek defeat at promotion-hunting Haverhill Borough by beating Wisbech St Mary 4-1 at home on Saturday.

Sam Bryant got The Tangerines off to a good start when he headed in Charlie Webb’s cross after seven minutes, despite the best efforts of a retreating defender on the line.

An Angus Mackie penalty made it 2-0 after the restart,before the same player scored again in the 70th minute when pouncing on a loose ball.

Wisbech’s Joe Woods reduced the arrears after 73 minutes with a low shot from distance, but the final goal went the way of the hosts three minutes from time.

Callum Bray and Jason Cole linked well on the flank to pick out striker Webb, who steered in his 20th goal of the campaign.

Tomorrow, sixth-placed Diss travel to Holland FC — a side one place and one point better off than Ross Potter’s team.

On Easter Monday, Woodbridge Town (4th) will be the visitors to Brewers Green Lane (both 3pm).

n In a post on the club’s Twitter page, Diss revealed they are looking for a first-team coach to join their current managerial set-up for the 2017/18 season.