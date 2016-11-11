Debenham will be underdogs once again

It will be business as usual as far as Debenham LC boss Ben Murphy is concerned when his side travel to Coggeshall Town tomorrow afternoon (3pm), writes Liam Apicella.

Newly-promoted Coggeshall, who are part bankrolled by pop singer Olly Murs, have taken the Thurlow Nunn League First Division by storm so far.

They currently sit top of the standings having lost just twice all season, with an impressive goal return of 47 from 17 fixtures.

Sixteenth-placed Debenham will be the underdogs at West Street, but after extending their unbeaten league streak to six matches with Saturday’s 2-1 win over King’s Lynn Town Reserves, Murphy believes that tag suits his players.

“It is going to be exceptionally tough, but momentum is building here and we are confident of getting something from the game,” he said.

“We know we are the underdogs, but we go into every game with that.

“It suits us because it takes the pressure off. There are no expectations, we just play with freedom.

“People look at our league position and underestimate us, but we have shown in the last six games we are a decent side.

“Nothing changes this weekend — we will be looking to shock a few people.”

Murphy boosted his squad last week with the return to the club of midfielder Jake Gathercole.

He started the game against Lynn Reserves on the bench, but Murphy is backing the ex-Stowmarket Town player to become a key member of the squad.

“Jake was with us last year, so we know all about him and he knows all about us,” added the manager.

“He is a quality player. He likes to get on the ball and control play.

“Jake also provides us with a genuine goal threat from midfield, which is something we have been lacking.

“He has been back training with the lads and it’s like he has never been away.”

n Diss Town have been drawn at home to Premier Division outfit Kirkley & Pakefield in the third round of this season’s Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup.

The encounter at Brewers Green Lane has been scheduled for Tuesday, November 29.