Debenham rediscover positive form

After suffering three defeats in a row in all competitions, Debenham LC returned to form in their two outings over the last week.

Saturday’s home clash against Braintree Town Reserves ended in a 2-1 victory for Leon Moore’s side, with goals coming courtesy of Lamell Howell and substitute Brendon Heath.

And the Hornets followed that up on Tuesday night with a 3-3 draw away at an improving Cornard United side.

Debenham found themselves 3-1 down at one point in the proceedings, but they rallied to claim a share of the spoils.

Heath again got his name on the scoresheet, with Jack Severy helping himself to two goals.

Those four points have left Debenham eighth in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division standings, nine points adrift of Whitton United in the third and final promotion position.

Tomorrow they return to action against one of the sides that sit above them in the table — fifth-placed Swaffham Town (3pm).

The club has announced that all of the profits from that encounter will be donated to Debenham branch of the Royal British Legion Poppy appeal.

Mr Eddy Alcock OBE, who is the branch president, will be the club’s guest of honour and any members or veterans are invited to attend.

The Legion Standard will lead out the two teams for the last post and a one-minute silence before the match gets under way.

Chairman Steve Sherwood said: “This is something we as a club have wanted to do for some years and playing on the 11th will add significance to the game.

“We are having a special programme printed and are looking forward to welcoming our guests.

“As a Legion member myself I will be proud to support such a fantastic appeal as every year but even prouder that it is for our local branch.”

That is followed on Wednesday evening by a tough-looking trip to league-leading Woodbridge Town (7.45pm).

The Woodpeckers, along with neighbouring Framlingham Town, are unbeaten in the league this term with a return of 11 victories and just two draws from their 13 fixtures.