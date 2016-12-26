Debenham marksman eyes upset against his former club

Matt Dixon is relishing the prospect of facing his former club when Debenham LC host neighbours Stowmarket Town on Tuesday (3pm), writes Liam Apicella.

The striker was Stow’s leading marksman last season, scoring 26 goals in 44 appearances.

He has since switched to Debenham — via Halstead Town —and once again tops his club’s goalscoring charts with eight.

On a collective level, though, things have not fared too well with Debenham languishing in 18th, while Stow push for promotion in second,

Nevertheless, Dixon expects the Hornets to embrace their underdogs tag, just as they have done when beating the likes of Woodbridge Town so far this campaign.

“I am really looking forward to facing Stowmarket — credit to them they are doing well,” said the experienced frontman.

“Rick (Andrews, Stow manager) was good to me last year so it will be good to see him again.

“We will be the underdogs, but that suits us because we tend to play well against the better teams.

“Everybody digs in and there is pride at stake; nobody wants to get hammered.

“Stowmarket will be expected to win, but this is a derby and anything can happen in those.”

Stowmarket took four points from their two games against Debenham last term, with Dixon netting three of their four goals during those encounters.