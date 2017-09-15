Debenham confident ahead of clash with the leaders

Mark Benterman is confident his Debenham LC side can give league-leading Woodbridge Town a run for their money tomorrow afternoon (3pm), writes Liam Apicella.

The visiting Woodpeckers have picked up 19 points from a possible 21 so far this season and are many people’s favourites to win the Thurlow Nunn League First Division.

Benterman agrees with that sentiment, but with his men also unbeaten and just five points adrift of Saturday’s opponents with a game in hand, he sees no reason why Debenham cannot collect a positive result.

“Woodbridge are a side that have stuck together over the last three years or so and they are always up there,” said the Debenham manager.

“I would be very surprised if they do not win the league, or certainly finish in the top two.

“But while we know they score plenty of goals, we also know they leak them at the other end — that is what we can hold on to.

“The boys have been training with a hunger and desire that suggests they believe we can get three points.

“We are a confident group. It is not arrogance, we just believe in ourselves and that we can give any team a decent game.”

Benterman has no new injury worries to contend with for the upcoming encounter, with Shaun Hunsdon still awaiting a scan to determine the extent of his troublesome knee injury.