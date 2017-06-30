Debenham boss brings in five new signings to boost squad

After announcing last week that seven of the previous season’s squad had been retained, Debenham LC manager Mark Benterman has now made a string of new additions.

First to sign on was midfielder Ross Myhill, who scored three goals and made 32 appearances for Ipswich Wanderers in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division in 2016/17.

Another midfielder — Brendon Heath — has also agreed terms, having previously turned out for Needham Market and Brightlingsea Regent.

Also joining is Lamell Howell, who scored two goals in 16 appearances for First Division champions Stowmarket Town last term and striker Matt Poxon, once of Premier Division outfit Felixstowe & Walton United.

The final new signing has seen a return to the club for Lewis Cooke after he made three appearances in Debenham colours during the 2015/16 season.

And a further six players have also been retained, namely Nathan Birch, Tom Fenner, Jake Gathercole, Shaun Thorrold, Joe Paton and Anton O’Donoghue.