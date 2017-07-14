Curry agrees Mildenhall move

Mildenhall Town’s preparations for life in the Bostik League Division One North have continued with the signing of Josh Curry.

Earlier this week manager Dean Greygoose spoke of his delight after securing the services of former Shrewsbury Town trainee Jake Kerins.

And now Curry has been recruited to further bolster the ranks, despite interest in his signature from elsewhere.

Curry, who can play in defence or midfield, has previously played for Ely City, Diss Town and most recently Walsham-le-Willows, for whom he scored four goals in 40 appearances last season.

Curry was also coached by Mildenhall boss Greygoose at Team Bury.