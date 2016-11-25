Crucial period ahead for Diss in promotion pursuit

Diss Town boss Ross Potter believes his side are one of five teams in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division promotion hunt.

Four points from recent outings against Wisbech St Mary and Stowmarket Town has lifted the Tangerines up to sixth, five points adrift of third-placed Holland FC.

A total of just 10 points currently splits Stowmarket in second and Haverhill Borough down in ninth, but as the season progresses, Potter expects his charges to be part of a breakaway quintet.

“It is a five-horse race with the current top three (Coggeshall Town, Stowmarket and Holland), ourselves and Halstead Town,” said the manager.

“After Christmas teams tend to drop off so it is down to us to make sure we are still involved heading into 2017.

“Recent results have been good and it gives me and the lads confidence that we are ready to push forward.”

On paper, tomorrow sparks a run of favourable league fixtures for Diss, who take on all the teams that occupy the bottom four before the derby clash at Framlingham, on December 27.

A trip to Whitton United is up first (3pm) and Potter admits his team is entering a crucial period.

“There are no two ways about it, we should be winning these games,” he added.

“They are potential banana skins of course and we need to guard against that, but anything less than 12 points would be disappointing.

“If we can do that then we are bound to be much closer to the top three, if not in it. That will give us some serious momentum heading into the new year.”

Winger Sam Bryant will miss the game at Whitton and possibly Tuesday’s League Challenge Cup tie against Kirkley & Pakefield (7.45pm) because of a groin complaint, but Shaun Hunsdon should be fit.

In a further boost, Potter confirmed captain Joe Manning has rejected an offer from higher-league Wroxham.

“It is great news for us,” said Potter.

“Joe enjoys the captaincy responsibility and believes in what we are doing here.”