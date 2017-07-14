Cook calls for patience as he takes on the Diss job

Newly-appointed Diss Town manager Jason Cook has urged the club’s supporters to be patient during the first season of his tenure.

After spending the last three campaigns in charge of Touchline Suffolk & Ipswich League Senior Division side Haughley United, Cook was officially appointed as Diss’ new boss on Thursday.

He replaces Paul Bugg, who stepped down last week after just 42 days in charge.

The swift departure of Bugg capped a tough summer so far for The Tangerines, with the majority of last season’s squad having headed for pastures new.

It all means that Cook has just three weeks to put together a squad before the new campaign gets under way at Great Yarmouth Town in the Emirates FA Cup.

“We have got to put some foundations down and build some bridges in a very short space of time,” said Cook, who will be assisted by Justin King.

“We are not expecting to have great success this season, it is more about building towards achieving that sort of success.

“Hopefully everybody at the club will be patient over the coming months. I am sure they will be, they are not silly people.

“People will have seen how many players have left the club and there is no quick fix for that.

“My first job is to make sure we have a competitive squad ready for the FA Cup game.”

Despite all the recent unrest, Cook had no hesitation in taking the reins at Brewers Green Lane.

His time with Haughley was a successful one, guiding the club to two Bob Coleman Cup finals as well as the final of the Suffolk Senior Cup at Portman Road.

However, once Cook learned of Diss’ interest, he felt the opportunity to test himself at Step Six was too good to reject.

“I really enjoyed my time at Haughley and I owe them a lot,” he added.

“They are a great club that gave me the chance to show what I can do as a manager.

“I was really happy there, but when a club the size of Diss comes calling, it was a no brainer.

“You cannot turn down a job like this because it does not become available too often.”

Cook took on a watching brief on Wednesday as Diss lost their first pre-season friendly of the summer at home to Mulbarton Wanderers, who ran out 2-1 winners.

Tomorrow, he will have more of a hands on role as Diss host Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division outfit Saffron Walden Town in another warm-up fixture (3pm).