Committed Tipple is given the captain’s armband

After committing his future to the club, Jack Tipple has been appointed Diss Town’s captain for the forthcoming season, writes Liam Apicella.

A summer of unrest at the Thurlow Nunn League First Division club has seen a host of last term’s squad head for the exit door.

But despite receiving offers to join the exodus, Tipple has decided to be a part of Jason Cook’s new era at Brewers Green Lane.

“A few clubs came in for Jack, but fortunately he has decided to stay,” confirmed the manager.

“He is a massive player for Diss and a great inspiration to others. We want to build a team around him and that is why he will be our captain.

“He has got a presence, is always talking and gives plenty of productive criticism. We are delighted to have him on board.”

Cook has also been busy recruiting new players, with Ryan Sparrow (Felixstowe), Luke Hunt (Norwich Academy), Josh Lucraft (Norwich Academy), Joe Thompson (Haughley) and Sam Buckmaster (unattached) all signing on.

Meanwhile, the release of the 2017/18 First Division fixtures has handed Diss an opening home encounter against Halstead Town on Saturday, August 12 (3pm).

The derby with Debenham LC will take place at Brewers Green Lane on Boxing Day (11am), with the return meeting coming on April 2 (3pm).

Diss’ season will end on April 28 at March Town United (3pm).