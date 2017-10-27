Chances go begging as Hornets are knocked out of the FA Vase

Debenham LC manager Leon Moore has admitted his side’s failure to convert their chances is what ultimately saw them exit the Buildbase FA Vase.

The Hornets spurned a number of opportunities in their 1-1 draw away at higher-league Thetford Town on Saturday afternoon, when Lamell Howell was on target.

And they were made to pay in Tuesday’s replay, going down 2-0 to a Thetford team that were boosted by the return of a number of key players.

Reflecting on the two ties, Moore was left ruing the weekend’s profligate showing at Mundford Road.

“We should have won the game on Saturday,” he said.

“We had enough chances to win that game and when you play in competitions like the Vase against teams from a higher league, you cannot waste those chances.

“If you do, you have to live with the consequences and that is what happened on Tuesday.

“We were poor and could not retain the ball — they spent a lot of the camped in our half.”

Moore and his men will now switch their focus to league matters, with tomorrow’s trip to Norwich United Reserves (3pm) swiftly followed by a clash at neighbouring Framlingham Town on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Debenham go into those clashes in eighth and if they are to fulfil their pre-season target of challenging for a top-six place, Moore has conceded maximum points are needed.

“I need a reaction, starting on Saturday,” he added.

“If we are serious about finishing in the top six, we need to dig in and compete.

“Framlingham in particular are a good side and they have a top manager.

“But we want to be up there with them so we cannot be losing that type of game.

“The disappointment the lads showed after losing on Tuesday shows how far we have come collectively as a group since the start of the season.

“Hopefully we can use that feeling to our advantage going forward.”

n Off the pitch, Moore has boosted his coaching set-up with the appointment of Ollie Canfer as his assistant.

A long-standing back issue recently forced the 29-year-old to call time on his playing career, having turned out for the likes of Hadleigh United, AFC Sudbury and more recently Bury Town.

However, following discussions with Moore, Canfer has made a swift return to the game in a new capacity.

“We spoke over the weekend, had a meeting on Monday and both of us thought it would work,” said Moore.

“Ollie is young, ambitious and when you consider the level he has played at, he will have some invaluable experience to pass on.

“This is his first job in coaching but he has so much to offer us.”

n In the third round of the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup, Debenham have been drawn at home to Lakenheath on Saturday, November 18.

Lakenheath are currently seventh in the Kershaw Premier League.