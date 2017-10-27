Castlemen preparing for couple of ‘marker matches’

Mel Aldis believes the next two fixtures could provide a big indication as to what his Framlingham Town side will be challenging for this season, writes Liam Apicella.

The Castlemen — still yet to lose, nine games into the new Thurlow Nunn League First Division season — travel to fellow unbeaten outfit and table toppers Woodbridge Town tonight (7.45pm).

And that is followed on Tuesday evening by home a encounter against neighbouring Debenham LC (7.45pm), who are just three points adrift of Aldis’ fifth-placed team.

According to Aldis, it is the outcome of that double-header that may go a long way to defining Framlingham’s campaign.

“Woodbridge and Debenham are two teams that seem to be flying at the moment,” said Aldis.

“You could call them marker matches because we are going to know a lot more after them.

“If we take points from both, maybe we will be pushing for a place in the top three. If not, maybe it will be the top six.

“Of course it is only early and nothing is decided in October, even if we win both or lose them.

“But it does give us a chance to show what a good side we can be.”

Framlingham’s preparations for the games have been dented by the news that Simon Poacher requires surgery on a knee injury that will rule him out of action until February, while Sinedine Rodriguez-Prado is a doubt with an ankle injury.