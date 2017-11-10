Castlemen post third win over Diss this campaign

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Diss Town 0

Framlingham Town 2

For the second time in a matter of days, Diss found themselves up against an unbeaten promotion contender on Tuesday, writes Tony Collins.

However, while they were ultimately defeated, they made visiting Framlingham Town work hard for their victory.

The hosting Tangerines came close to opening the scoring inside the first 30 seconds when Will Goulding and Ryan Beeston linked up on the left to send Mark Plunkett into the penalty area.

His low cross looked destined to pick out leading goalscorer Virgilio Leitao, but the ball was deflected away for a corner at the last moment.

Charlie Lambe bided his time to create an opening from Leitao’s 24th-minute pass and, when the opportunity arose, his deflected shot was well held by Sam Chilvers.

But, just four minutes later, Diss were punished for slack marking at a corner.

The high ball in from the Framlingham left was headed in from a central position well inside the six yard area by Jon Kerridge to give the visitors the lead.

Diss’ Goulding came agonisingly close to an equaliser two minutes before half-time when his near-post header was partially saved by Chilvers.

The ball rolled along and hit the post, before the visitors’ goalkeeper pounced before it could cross the line.

Home goalkeeper Lewis Riches replaced Jake Hayhoe when he arrived late — delayed by car problems — did well to block when a 58th-minute pass went further than it should to Max Willett cutting in from the left.

Stephen Vincent had a shot from 18 yards out palmed away as Chilvers dived to his left with Diss continuing the search for an equaliser.

But as they pushed more players forward, they were caught on the counter-attack three minutes into added time.

The ball was played in from the right and Willett won the race to header the ball into the bottom corner of the net, sealing the points for the visiting Castlemen in the process.

n The win over Diss made it three wins on the bounce for Framlingham, who defeated Norwich CBS 4-0 on Saturday.

Main marksman Danny Smith scored twice, with Josh Sprague and Max Willett scoring the other goals.

Tomorrow they head to higher-league Gorleston in the Buildbase FA Vase (3pm), before travelling to Whitton United in the league on Wednesday (7.45pm).

n Diss, meanwhile, were involved in an 11-goal contest at Woodbridge Town on Saturday, going down 8-3 against the table toppers.

Virgilio Leitao, Mark Plunkett and Stephen Vincent were on target for Jason Cook’s side.

Tomorrow 16th-placed Diss will welcome AFC Sudbury Reserves (18th) to Brewers Green Lane (3pm).