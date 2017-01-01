Castlemen determined to keep up promotion challenge

Framlingham Town captain James Mayhew believes the disappointment that followed Tuesday’s 3-0 home defeat to Diss Town shows just how far the club has come, writes Liam Apicella.

In what is their first season at Thurlow Nunn League First Division level, the Castlemen have been one of the surprise packages and went into the game against Diss in the third and final promotion place.

The loss has seen them drop down to fourth, but ahead of Monday’s trip to Halstead Town (3pm), Mayhew is adamant there is no reason why his side cannot recover from the recent setback and go on to mount a serious challenge for promotion.

“We could not have done much better this season and the fact that we are disappointed to lose to a big side like Diss shows how much we have developed,” said the defender.

“This is no longer just a good start to the season — we are pushing to get into the top three.

“If we have a second half of the season like the first, we will be very close.

On the clash at Halstead, he added: “We know it is going to be very tough over there.

“Halstead, like us and Diss, are one of six or seven teams that have a chance of promotion.

“These are the sort of games we need to take something from, especially going into it on the back of a defeat.”

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw earlier in the campaign at Badingham Road.