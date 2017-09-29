Castlemen again break Diss’ walls

BUILDBASE FA VASE

Second Round Qualifying

Diss Town 2

Framlingham Town 3

Framlingham Town inflicted their second defeat over Diss Town this month, as they progressed to the next round of the FA Vase for the first time in their history.

It was a local derby between Thurlow Nunn League First Division team’s Diss Town and Framlingham Town on Saturday, and their second recent meeting following The Castlemen thumping Diss by seven goals to nil on September 5.

But it was Diss who began the stronger, going 2-0 ahead in the first half during a match that saw the visitors eventually clinch victory in extra-time.

Framlingham comfortably beat Waltham Forest 2-0 at home on September 9 in the first qualifying round, while Diss had received a bye in the previous round.

Victory for The Castlemen sees them progress to the First Round Proper of the FA Vase for the first time. They have been drawn against North London club Cockfosters and will host the game on Saturday, October 21 (3pm).

Diss Town fell at the first hurdle of the competition after being ahead for the majority of the game.

The Tangerines had gone into the match as the overwhelming underdogs following their 7-0 league defeat, but a much improved display saw the home team run the visitors close.

Both teams started cautiously and early chances were at a premium.

New signing Tom Ramsey, on his debut, added security to the Diss defence and the return of Wesley Doyle to the starting 11 gave them more stability in midfield.

And it showed as, in the 26th minute, Virgilio Leitao finished a precise right foot shot to give Diss the lead.

The home fans had barely finished cheering when Leitao struck again, to put Diss two goals to the good and leave Framlingham reeling.

The visitors almost reduced the arrears to a single goal, however, when a shot from 18 yards went narrowly wide — but man of the moment Leitao also came agonisingly close to a hat-trick when his shot was turned behind.

The local rivals both suffered injury blows at half time, as Nunu Nogueira was replaced by Ryan Sparrow while Johnny Kerridge was taken off for a neck injury.

Diss were increasingly on the back foot as the game went on, with Alex Ling lively and determined in attack. And it only seemed a matter of time until Framlingham scored.

It finally happened in the 55th minute, as a cross from the left saw centre-back Matt Aldis head the ball home.

The Tangerines were clinging on to the lead and a series of chances saw Framlingham pull level on the 74th minute from the feet of Danny Smith.

A long ball caught the Diss defence with too high a line and the number nine was able to round Diss ‘keeper Lewis Riches with ease and roll the ball into the empty net.

But, once they had equalised, Framlingham seemed to sit back and the game ended up locked after 90 minutes to go to extra-time.

Framlingham substitute Max Willett proved crucial to maintaining a high attack rate and tempo as he consistently attacked the left wing. And, as the extra-time break beckoned, a move started by Willett led to Framlingham taking the lead for the first time in the match.

A break down the left resulted in Willett’s shot firing past Riches. Both teams were visibly tired but both kept going, and Cooke picked the ball up 30 yards from goal and unleashed a shot that had Framlingham ‘keeper Chilvers beaten.

But the ball struck the underside of the bar — with Diss supporters convinced it crossed the line — before becoming even more incensed by a penalty appeal that was not given.

It added a sour taste to an otherwise enjoyable game and The Tangerines will be hugely disappointed to have been defeated from a winning position. But the score will have been more pleasing in the morning than it was on Sunday September 6.

Diss next face Kings Lynn Town Reserves in an away league fixture on Saturday while Framlingham Town host Wisbech St Mary.

Diss: Riches, Pope, Beeston, Tipple (c), Ramsey, Doyle, Nogueira, Gathercole, Leitao, Priestly, Vincent

Framlingham: Chilvers, Bradley, Bevens, Aldis, Thorpe, Mayhew (c), Poacher, C Smith, D Smith, Kerridge, Ling Attendance: 98