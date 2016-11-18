Capital gains key to galvanising Canaries

One can only hope that Alex Neil and his Norwich City side have made the most of the extra time on the training pitch this week as they look to halt the club's slide down the table.

One point from a possible 12 makes for grim reading – with a large part of the frustration centred around the fact the Canaries have largely been the makers of their own downfall.

Tomorrow's game at QPR will be anything but easy, especially when you add to the equation the return of Ian Holloway — a man who knows how to make an immediate impact.

But City's revival has got to start somewhere and while I don't think that Neil is on borrowed time just yet, a result will be crucially important to galvanise everyone at the club.

In terms of team selection, every fan will have their opinion but for me — regardless of the condition of Michael McGovern — John Ruddy has to return between the sticks.

Big John will be the first to admit he hasn't been at his best for the last year or so but City have missed his commanding presence and on-pitch influence.

I have to add to that, I don't think the pair are particularly different when it comes to shot stopping, but it's his all round game which to me makes him the better goalkeeper.

Looking at the rest of the team I'd like to see Sergi Canos given a chance. I spoke last week about the need for hunger and at 19 years old, he has that in abundance.

A final issue I will touch on is playing two up front. I have to admit that, like Neil, I'm a big fan of 4-2-3-1 — especially with Wes Hoolahan in the side.

So who fills that lone striker role? I think Cameron Jerome would be unlucky to be dropped but Nelson Oliveira (or dare I say Kyle Lafferty) both deserve a chance to show what they are made of.