Bugg comes in to replace Wroxham-bound Potter

A whirlwind few days at Diss Town has seen manager Ross Potter head for pastures new, with the club reacting swiftly to appoint his successor.

It was announced on Monday that Potter — after two years in the Brewers Green Lane hotseat —had accepted the opportunity to co-manage higher-league Wroxham alongside Tom Parke, who also joins the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side from Diss.

Diss chairman Dickie Upson stated upon Potter’s departure the club intended to replace Potter before the week was out and true to his word, the experienced Paul Bugg has come in to fill the void.

Former Whitton United boss Bugg arrives at Brewers Green Lane having most recently been the assistant at Premier Division outfit Long Melford.

“We are delighted to welcome Paul Bugg to Diss Town as our new first team manager,” said Upson.

“Paul has a wealth of experience managing in the Thurlow Nunn League.

“We are confident Paul will build on the foundations left by Ross Potter by bringing in the best local talent to Brewers Green Lane as we seek promotion to the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division.

“On behalf of the board and committee I welcome Paul to the club and wish him the very best of luck for the season ahead.

“I’d also like to thank all those that applied for the position.”

Meanwhile, Potter admitted that the chance to cut his teeth in management at Step Five was too good of an opportunity to reject.

“It has been an aspiration of mine to manage in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division for a long time,” he said.

“You never know how long you are going to be involved in the game — sometimes other commitments force you out of it.

“So, I wanted to listen to what Wroxham had to say and I could not turn it down.

“I am a man of my word and I never like to leave a club mid-way through a season.

“The timing with this move worked out well.”

During Potter’s two campaigns in charge, The Tangerines finished seventh and sixth in the First Division.

A third straight year at Step Six under Bugg’s guidance awaits the club, although Potter is hoping they are reacquainted soon.

“I found a home at Diss and I owe them a big thanks for the support they provided me,” he added.

“I would love to see them get back to where they belong in the Premier Division in 2018.”