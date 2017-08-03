Brown appointed joint Suffolk boss

Former professional player and local non-league manager Ian Brown is to be joint manager of the Suffolk FA Under-18 side this season.

He will work alongside Steve Downey, who was joint manager last season with Paul Abrahams, after the ex-Colchester United player and Brantham Athletic manager stood down to join the coaching team at Bostik Division One North side Maldon & Tiptree.

Brown, who played professionally for Birmingham City, Bristol City Colchester United (on loan) and Northampton Town, also turned out for a plethora of non-league sides in Suffolk and north-east Essex.

He then managed Whitton United for three seasons either side of spells as assistant manager at both Ipswich Wanderers and AFC Sudbury before joining Hadleigh United as a coach.

He subsequently took over as manager, with Downey becoming his first-team coach, and guided Hadleigh to seventh place in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division two seasons in a row.

The 51-year-old said: “I am looking forward to working again with Steve Downey, who is a very well qualified and respected coach.

“I enjoy developing players, so I think this is a good opportunity and will be a good experience for me.

“I think it will definitely improve my skill set working with this age group.”

Brown, who has not been involved with a local club side since leaving Hadleigh at the end of the 2015/16 season, has been a member of the Suffolk Coaches Academy, sponsored by Halliday Lighting, for the past two years.

“I have learnt a lot from meeting different people and sharing experiences during that time,” he added.

Downey said: “Ian is a really good guy who is well-known in Suffolk and I am looking forward to working with him once again during the forthcoming season.

“He is someone who really cares about the game.”

He said that a squad get together will be organised for September, and any players, parents, coaches or managers who wish to recommend potential players for the coming season should email him via downey_s@sky.com