BREAKING NEWS: Diss Town manager walks out after just 42 days

Diss Town have been rocked by the departure of their manager Paul Bugg - before he had even taken charge of a match.

After overseeing only a couple of training sessions at Brewers Green Lane, the Thurlow Nunn League First Division club announced this evening (July 7) that Bugg has left his post and they are seeking a replacement for the 2017/18 season, which begins next month.

It came amid a host of last season's squad, including last season's top goalscorer Shaun Hunsdon who joined Debenham this week and captain Joe Manning and goalkeeper George Rae (both Wroxham), leaving.

Bugg took over the reigns from Ross Potter, who had surprisingly resigned in May after two years before joining Wroxham, with chairman Richard Upson expressing his disappointment after a strong end to the campaign.

Defender Luke Appleton is the third player from last season's Diss squad to have jumped ship to join Potter's revolution at The Yachtsmen, while lower-league Harleston Town have managed to prise striker Adam Burroughs, who still managed to find the net on nine occasions from his 25 appearances despite a lengthy ankle injury, away from Brewers Green Lane.

On Bugg's swift appointment, having ended last season as number two at Premier Division Long Melford, whom he helped steer away from the relegation zone, Upson said: “We are delighted to welcome Paul Bugg to Diss Town as our new first team manager.

“Paul has a wealth of experience managing in the Thurlow Nunn league, most recently as assistant manager of Premier Division Long Melford.

"We are confident Paul will build on the foundations left by Ross Potter by bringing in the best local talent to Brewers Green Lane as we seek promotion to the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division.

"On behalf of the board and committee I welcome Paul the club and wish him the very best of luck for the season ahead. I’d also like to thank all those that applied for the position.”

