Boss backs full-strength Diss to cause some shocks

With his squad now up to something resembling full strength, Jason Cook is backing his Diss Town side to be a different prospect in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division.

The new-look Tangerines have put just three wins on the board from their opening nine games this term — form that sees them occupy 15th place ahead of Saturday’s home clash against second-placed Whitton United (3pm).

However, Cook has been unable to call upon his strongest team for the majority of those outings, with injuries, suspension and player unavailability leaving him short.

But with the late summer arrival now expecting to have a full quota at his disposal for the clash with Whitton, he believes his men will start to string together more positive results.

“As everyone knows we had to bring in a lot of players in the summer and some of those lads did not realise they were going to be playing at Diss’ level so they had arranged to do other things,” said Cook.

“And we have had a lot of injuries and suspensions, but I get that is just part and parcel of football.

“We are pretty much up to full strength now and when you look at our options, I am confident we will start getting some good results.

“Other teams might look at our results so far and not expect much, but I think we will shock some of them.

“We have been hit and miss so far, but from now on we are going to be a hard side to play against.”

One player that has seemingly found his feet at Brewers Green Lane in recent weeks is Virgilio Leitao.

The striker netted twice in Diss’ 3-2 defeat at King’s Lynn Town Reserves on Saturday, taking his tally to six goals in his last four appearances.

The postponement of Tuesday’s home clash against Norwich United Reserves, who were unable to raise a side due to a number of their players being called-up to the Norwich City shadow squad, denied Leitao the chance to add to his tally, but Cook is nonetheless delighted to have a genuine goal threat within his ranks.

“Virgilio has proven he can score goals at this level, but nobody has really gambled on him before,” added Cook.

“He is still not fully match fit, but he is starting to fire and it is a big plus to have him involved.”

And Cook has further boosted his attacking options with the signing of Will Goulding from Scole United.

After the clash with Whitton, Diss are due to travel to Norwich CBS on Tuesday (7.45pm).