Big week ahead as Fram look to return to form

Mel Aldis insists he will not be focusing on Framlingham Town’s cup quarter-final next week — not until after the weekend, writes Alex Moss.

Fram host Wisbech St Mary in the quarter-finals of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division Knockout Cup on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

But before then, Aldis’ side will be aiming to return to winning ways when they visit Team Bury in the First Division tomorrow (3pm).

Two draws and a defeat in their last three games has seen Fram drop to seventh — and now four places and nine points adrift of the promotion places.

Yet despite being potentially two wins away from a first senior cup final, Framlingham boss Aldis has said he will not think about Tuesday’s quarter-final tie until the Bury game has finished.

“I’d like to say we have one eye on Tuesday,” he said, “but I have the old adage where I take it one game at a time.

“I won’t start thinking about Tuesday until Sunday morning and after I’ve had time to reflect on the game against Team Bury.

“We’ve shown great spirit in the last two games to come back from being 2-0 behind. But we need to cut out giving away early goals.”

Fram have been dealt a blow with the news that wide player Kieran Nicholls (ACL) will miss the rest of the season, but Aldis is hopeful of being boosted by the return of top goalscorer Danny Smith for the cup quarter-final.