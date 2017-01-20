Benterman prepared to get creative at Debenham

Mark Benterman has conceded it will be ‘very tricky’ to entice new players to Debenham LC during the early part of his tenure.

Benterman was confirmed as The Hornets’ new boss on Sunday, taking the place of previous incumbent Ben Murphy.

Debenham have been notorious over the last couple of seasons for having issues with getting players to commit, and coupled with their lowly league position, Benterman is aware he will have to get creative when it comes to recruitment.

“It is very tricky to get players to sign and I understand why,” he said.

“We have to sell them what we are going to be doing here.

“We want to be playing exciting, attacking football and battle for a place in the top half of the table.

“There are some big clubs in this area and a decent pool of players, but making Debenham attractive to them early on is going to be tough.

“It is a big task, but as a management team, it is down to us to get creative.”

Nevertheless, Benterman has wasted little time in adding to his squad, with defenders Charlie Davies and Stuart Hoskin — players Benterman knows from former club Halstead Town — both having signed on the dotted line.

Shaun Thorrold, who made 40 appearances for the club last season, has also re-signed, while a number of reserve players caught the new manager’s eye during Tuesday’s training session.

Matt Dixon recently announced his retirement, but Benterman is hopeful that the experienced striker will reverse his decision, at least until the end of the season.

And ahead of his first matches, at home to 12th-placed Cornard United tomorrow (3pm) and at bottom side Leiston Reserves on Wednesday (7.45pm), Benterman is confident about the future.

“We had a good chat with the players on Tuesday and it seems that a lot of them have been feeling sorry for themselves,” he added.

“We need to lift them and positive results will help a lot with that.

“The players know they have not done well enough this season, but they want to put things right and that is pleasing.

“It gives us a base to work from and with some additions, we will be fine.”