Benterman ‘delighted’ by Hunsdon’s arrival

Debenham LC manager Mark Benterman believes the signing of Shaun Hunsdon is a major signal of his club’s intentions for the forthcoming season.

The Express exclusively revealed on Wednesday that The Hornets had managed to lure the striker away from Diss Town, where he had been the leading goalscorer last term.

Benterman has previously stated he wants to see Debenham challenging for a top six finish in 2017/18 and feels that Hunsdon’s arrival will go a long way to helping his side achieve that target.

“I am delighted Shaun has signed. Words cannot explain how delighted we as a club are about it,” said Benterman.

“It is a huge coupe for the club and is a major sign of our intentions.

“We want to be fighting towards the top end of the table and Shaun is the type of player we needed to help make that happen.

“He scored a lot of goals for Diss last season and I think he has seen the players we have here will be able to create the chances for him to score just as many, if not a few more.”