Appeal for youngsters to sign up for Hawks

Diss Hawks Under-15s are in need of news players to represent the club for 2017/18 season at Under-16 level.

Manager Alan Smith is also on the look out for a goalkeeper and outfield players to join his squad:

Players must be in the school years of 11 and 10 as from September 2017 to play for the team.

Those interested in joining the Hawks can call Smith on 07921 369349 or email alansmith854@yahoo.com for more inforation.

Alternatively, visit www.disstownfc.co.uk and click on the link to the youth section.