Another Mears win

In Diss Angling Club’s Sunday match at Lake Florence, John Mears was the winner with a bag of 59lb 13oz, with 10 carp and the odd skimmer.

Andrew Mears was second with 45lb and Bill Atkins third with four carp for 37lb 11oz.

Tuesday’s match at Yaxley again saw a 50lb-plus winning bag.

Dordy Wilby was first with 55lb 3oz fishing paste and casters, the in-form Mears second with 40lb 6oz and Chris Thorndyke third with 18lb 9oz.

In a close junior match down the Mere on Wednesday, Jimmy Ellwood won with 9lb 8oz.

Brandon Harold and Brett Potter were second and third.